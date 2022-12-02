Christine McVie was dreaming of rejoining ‘Fleetwood Mac’ before her death

Christine McVie was dreaming of rejoining ‘Fleetwood Mac’ before her death.

The singer made the admission in a 2013 interview that has resurfaced after she passed away on Wednesday (30.11.22) aged 79 after a short illness.

Even though she said she had quit the band in 1998 to live a country life she said she had become “restless, isolated” and “a little lonely”.

Christine told The Guardian newspaper about reuniting with the group: “If they were to ask me, I would probably be very delighted.”

She had rejoined in 2014 for a one-off appearance at London’s The O2 reignited her love of performing.

At the time, she told the newspaper: “It was amazing, like I’d never left. I climbed back on there again and there they were, the same old faces on stage.”

Christine’s family announced her death by saying: “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.”

‘Fleetwood Mac’ released a statement, saying: “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’, reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

