Authorities make arrest in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

Published
2022/12/03 01:00 (GMT)

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff.

The Houston Police Department chief Troy Finner announced in a news conference on Friday (02.12.22) Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been charged with murder after being arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, on Thursday evening. (01.12.22)

Houston Police Sgt Michael Burrow said investigators used ballistic evidence, physical evidence and shooting reconstruction to identify Clark as the “lethal shooter in the case.”

Police have also arrested another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Clark’s bail has been at $1 million.

If he is released on bail, prosecutors are asking he be placed under house arrest and prohibited from talking to Takeoff’s family, J Prince Jr. and his family, as well as Shakur Stevenson and his employees.

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed following a dispute in a Houston bowling alley on November 1 aged 28.

takeoff

