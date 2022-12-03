Britney Spears has posted a loving tribute to her sister on Instagram.

Despite previously blasting Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, for not supporting her while she was under a conservatorship, Britney took to Instagram on her 41st birthday to share a gushing message to her sibling.

She wrote: "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Britney also posted a loving message to her estranged sons Jayden and Sean Preston - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She said: "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."

And, Britney revealed that her husband Sam Asghari. 28, surprised her with a cake and sweetly sang 'Happy Birthday' to her.

She shared a video and wrote: "My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f****** smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!!

In the clip, Sam was seen putting candles on a white birthday cake, while a pink cake could be seen in the background.