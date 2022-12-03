Britney Spears posts loving message about estranged sister

Published
2022/12/03 07:00 (GMT)

Britney Spears has posted a loving tribute to her sister on Instagram.

Despite previously blasting Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, for not supporting her while she was under a conservatorship, Britney took to Instagram on her 41st birthday to share a gushing message to her sibling.

She wrote: "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Britney also posted a loving message to her estranged sons Jayden and Sean Preston - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She said: "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."

And, Britney revealed that her husband Sam Asghari. 28, surprised her with a cake and sweetly sang 'Happy Birthday' to her.

She shared a video and wrote: "My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f****** smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!!

In the clip, Sam was seen putting candles on a white birthday cake, while a pink cake could be seen in the background.

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

King Charles hailed for his impressive work ethic
Olly Murs eyes summer 2023 wedding
Houston police pay tribute to Takeoff after murder suspect arrest
Authorities make arrest in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

Recommended