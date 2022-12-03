Olly Murs eyes summer 2023 wedding

Olly Murs hopes to get married next summer.

The ‘Die of a Broken Heart’ singer has revealed he and his bodybuilder fiancée Amelia Tank are eager to walk down the aisle as soon as possible.

He told Heat magazine: “That’s the plan [to get married next year]. We hope to get married next summer.

“It’s going to be a busy year, but one we’re really excited about.

“I just want to be married to Amelia – I love her so much, you know?

“Marriage is not something I’m scared of. I’m excited about it.”

The 38-year-old pop star is also excited by the prospect of starting a family in the future.

Asked if the couple plan to have kids, he said: “Definitely now that me and Amelia are where we are in our lives, yeah, it would be wicked to have a baby – if we can!

“We haven’t even tried to have children, so we don’t know if it’s possible or not.

“But it would be amazing in the future.”

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker - who met the 30-year-old fitness fanatic at the gym - popped the question after three years of dating during their romantic getaway in June.

He captioned a clip of the pair hugging during their hike in the hills: "04.06.2022 [engagement ring emoji] Amelia Tank [white love heart emoji]."

Olly had previously revealed that when the pair do get married it will be in Devon, South West England, as Amelia is from Plymouth.

He gushed: "I don't think anyone is breaking my bond with Amelia, I think it's pretty much signed sealed delivered as Stevie Wonder would say."

When asked if wedding bells were looming, he replied: "To be fair though she is from Devon so if we are going to get married it would be out that way."

Amelia moved in with Olly shortly before the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, and he thinks isolating together made their relationship even stronger.

He added: “I couldn’t ­imagine being with anyone else now. Lockdown has only made us stronger — we’ve loved being in each other’s company.

“I just adore him, and I think we’ve got that thing where we just want the best for each other.”

