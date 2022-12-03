EA has made urgent updates to 'The Sims 4' after pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the game's gallery.

The studio said it had “reviewed and made critical updates to the profanity filter," while branding the content " wholly unacceptable".

The patch notes read: "We are aware of and have seen some select instances of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to The Sims 4 Gallery."

EA will continue to monitor the situation and make any necessary updates to the filter.

The statement continued: “We are grateful for the community’s vigilance in helping us identify these inappropriate uploads so we can maintain a safe, creative environment for our players.

“We will continue to do our part by quickly taking down objectionable content that surfaces, identifying and removing repeat offenders and regularly reviewing the profanity filter in case any updates need to be made."

In the summer, axis had to fix a 'Sims 4' ageing bug and incest issue.

The developers previously made players know they were aware of the bugs that bared their heads when they released an update ahead of the release of the 'High School Years' expansion pack.

They tweeted: "We are currently investigating instances involving Sims auto-ageing up in saves using the Short or Long lifespan.

“We recommend temporarily playing in or creating new saves with the default/'normal’ lifespan, as we work towards a solution.”

And a fix arrived that stopped Sims ageing before their time and stopped them from being able to make out with family and friends.

And last summer, it was announced that 'The Sims 4' would be getting a "tiny overhaul" after fan complaints about increasingly lighter skin tones for NPCs.

Non-playable characters are characters that cannot be played by the player from the game's start and fans were upset as their skin tones had gotten lighter in comparison to older games.

During an Inside Maxis stream, two members of the team, Ash and SimGuruGeorge, responded to the criticism with Ash saying: "Hundreds of townies have come to life since the first Sims game launched 21 years ago. A lot of love has been put into every single one of them, and we acknowledge that they need continued care and attention.

"So it's about time for a tiny overhaul. We are currently in the process of updating NPCs in 'The Sims 4' including visuals as well as their lore.

"This will take some time to accomplish as we have to spend some quality time with each and every single Sim from Willow Creek to Henford-on-Bagley. That means we're taking it step-by-step – or townie by townie – and we're excited to update you at a later date."