Bella Thorne supports Elon Musk's decision to kick Kanye West off Twitter.

The 25-year-old actress is a close friend of the Twitter boss and said she agrees with him banning Kanye from the microblogging platform following a number of antisemitic posts.

She told TMZ: "Elon's a very cool and a very nice guy. I honestly think if that is what free speech is then f*** free speech. Nobody should have the right to say the s*** [Kanye's] posting right now. So I think f*** yeah Elon."

Kanye was recently banned from Twitter for the second time after he tweeted an image of a swastika blended with a star of David.

The post came less than two weeks after Elon reinstated him to the platform.

Musk tweeted: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

And, the tweet was posted on the same day that Kanye appeared alongside the white supremacist Nick Fuentes on 'Infowars' and praised Hitler.

He said: "I see good things about Hitler … Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Host Alex Jones hit back: “The Nazis were thugs.”

Kanye replied: "But they did good things too. We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time. I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis."

Jones said: "I don’t think Hitler was a good guy," to which Kanye replied: "There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things."