Aerosmith axed their Las Vegas gig at the last minute on Friday evening due to Steven Tyler battling a mysterious illness.

The band said in a statement about the 74-year-old frontman’s health woes causing them to pull out: “It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform.

“We sincerely apologize for the last minute notice. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded. All other refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Steven reposted the announcement on his Instagram Stories, but did not go into further details about his health.

Aerosmith earlier this year announced they were cancelling the first set of dates for their Las Vegas residency tour in June and July because Steven had checked himself into rehab.

A joint statement from the group said at the time: “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Steven has been open about his issues with addiction for decades, while his Aerosmith bandmates Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford helped the rocker pursue sobriety with an intervention in 1988.

In July, Steven was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing “amazingly well.”

A representative told Page Six: “Steven’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage.”