Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with pneumonia.

‘The Masked Singer’ host, 42, who also battles lupus, posted two photos on Instagram on Friday (02.12.22) getting treatment.

He added in a caption: “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman. I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… but this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.

“Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.

“It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room.

“Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.”

Nick first told how he was battling autoimmune disease lupus in 2012 after being hospitalized for mild kidney failure and blood clots in his lungs.

The dad of 11 told People at the time: “I feel blessed to be alive. If it wasn’t discovered, I don’t know (what would have happened.)”

Nick, who has a twelfth child on the way, last week poked fun at his large family in a ‘Nick Cannon’s Holiday Shopping’ video, joking: “It’s almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has 8 billion people, but my job’s not done.”