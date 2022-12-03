Pele is reportedly receiving palliative end-of-life care in hospital.

The football icon, 82, who has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since September 2021, is said to no longer be responding to the treatment as he battles bowel cancer.

He was taken into hospital on Tuesday and Folha in Sao Paulo states he will no longer be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

Pele’s latest hospital admission is said to have been due to general swelling and reported heart failure.

But an update from his daughter Kely reassured fans there was “no cause for alarm”.

The hospital said his condition was “stable”, with doctors adding Pele would remain in hospital for the coming days for treatment.

A post on his Instagram on Friday (02.12.22) announced to his 10.6million followers: “Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this.

“Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

The latest Folha report states that his chemo has now been suspended at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo but Pele continues to receive pain relief.

Qatar had lit up a building with a “get well soon” message for the three-time World Cup winner, widely considered as one of the greatest footballers, while his Brazilian fans showed their support at Friday’s World Cup game against Cameroon, unfurling banners and tifos sending Pele their best wishes.

He last year underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in 2021 but this year was told the cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver.

In 2015, Pele had prostate surgery and had another urinary infection in 2019 and suffers with the long-term effects of a hip prosthesis while movement is difficult due to knee problems.

Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, but club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.