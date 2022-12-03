Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “not okay” following the ‘Rust’ shooting.

The 38-year-old teared up as she told Extra no one could have imagined the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was fatally shot on the set of the film on October 21 last year after a prop gun loaded with live ammunition was accidentally discharged in the hands of 64-year-old Alec.

She said: “We can’t be okay. No one is okay. It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.”

Hilaria was seen in a preview released on Friday (02.12.22) of the full interview with Extra, dressed in black.

When asked how the Baldwin family is coping following Halyna’s death, she paused before adding as her voice cracked: “We’re not okay.”

Alec was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna’s family, which included her husband, Matthew, before both parties settled in October.

In November, the actor sued ‘Rust’ crew members and the armourer for negligence and supplying a prop gun loaded with ammunition.

The lawsuit said: “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.

“Though by no means comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll, caused by the fact that Cross-Defendants’ negligent conduct, assurances, and supervision put a loaded weapon in his hand and led him, Hutchins, and everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the weapon was safe.”

In July, mum-of-seven Hilaria backed her husband by posting online pleading for less “darkness and negativity” and said it was “now more than ever” easier to “slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, ‘opinions’, or complete fabrications”.