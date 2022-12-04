Toby Keith says stomach cancer battle is ‘pretty debilitating’

Published
2022/12/04 00:01 (GMT)

Toby Keith says his stomach cancer battle is “pretty debilitating”.

In his first interview since revealing his diagnosis earlier this year, the 61-year-old singer said: “I’m thinking about getting back into fighting shape.

“It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.

“I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.”

He made the comments in a preview of this weekend’s CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

In June, the ‘A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action’ singer announced he was stepping away from the limelight to have cancer treatment.

He said at the time: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Last week he posted a photograoh of himself on Instagram with a young cancer patient, captioning it: “Thumbs up if you’re celebrating #GivingTuesday by donating to the @tkfoundation1!

“Your donations make the ‘OK Kids Korral’ possible, a home away from home for children battling cancer and their families.”

In 2006, he established the ‘Toby Keith Foundation’, which helps support children with cancer.

