Keke Palmer is pregnant.

The 29-year-old actress "set the record straight" on speculation she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson by ripping open her jacket to show off her baby bump as she hosted 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time.

During her opening monologue, Keke said: "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?

"... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

The 'Nope' actress admitted people may find the news "a little weird" because they still think of her as a child star.

She quipped: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do."

Keke prefers to keep her relationship private but explained last year why she and her Darius had gone "Instagram official", though she later took down the photos of him from her page.

She said: "It became more difficult to hide. We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy.

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not.

"I've always been somebody that hasn't wanted too much industry stuff in my life, he's very industry-adjacent, meaning he understands it but that's not what he's about."

And in 2020, the 'Hustlers' actress explained she worried about being "cheesy" by putting her relationship online.

She said: "I don't really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don't know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?

"Yes, I'm a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends."