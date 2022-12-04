Console wars: Sony tried and failed to get PlayStation Plus on Xbox

Published
2022/12/04 09:00 (GMT)

Sony tried to get PlayStation Plus added to Xbox consoles.

The tech giant told the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority amid its investigation into Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision that Microsoft refused to have its online gaming subscription service on the rival console.

It's been reported that Microsoft tied to get Game Pass on PlayStation, too.

Sony wrote: “Microsoft argues that demand for multi-game subscription services would not tip towards Game Pass because Microsoft would also make Game Pass available on PlayStation.

“Microsoft's stance that Game Pass availability on PlayStation would be a panacea for the harm from this Transaction rings particularly hollow given that Microsoft does not permit PlayStation Plus to be available on Xbox.”

Microsoft responded: “Sony has chosen to block Game Pass from PlayStation, so it is not available on PlayStation.”

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Angelina Jolie slams Brad Pitt's 'frivolous' lawsuit
James Gunn says future DC games will be 'connected' to Warner Bros.' films and TV shows
'Quite a sacrifice': Adele staying quiet during England games
Billie Piper's marriage to Chris Evans was seen as 'getting p***** with an old man'

Recommended