Leonardo DiCaprio has continued his party-hopping into the weekend to celebrate Art Basel Miami’s 20th year.

He joined famous faces including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s exclusive party on Friday night, (02.12.22), after being seen partying in Miami the previous evening.

A source told Page Six about the event, which included an hour-long performance by 50 Cent at the Boichs’ mansion: “Everyone who was anyone was there.”

Leonardo, 48, arrived in his signature black baseball cap, face mask, jeans and trainers.

Page Six reported he enjoyed himself on the crowded dance floor with several models and close friend Tobey Maguire during 50 Cent’s performance before they made their way to a VIP table.

Kim, 42, and her sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, were seen partying at their VIP table with Venus and Serena Williams.

Page Six said Venus, 42, was seen grabbing cocktails at one of the bars for the “normal attendees” before going to Kim’s VIP section.

Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted approaching striking up conversations with random guests and took the stage for a surprise karaoke set, while DJ duo Sofi Tukker got onstage, with Khloé and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen salsa dancing inside the Boichs’ living room.

A guest told Page Six: “It was honestly the most epic party of Art Basel,” with the outlet adding more than1,000 people were turned away from the door.

Before the party, Wayne and Cynthia put on a private dinner with the likes of Shuttershock CEO Jon Oringer, Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and La Fête Wine Company owner Donae Burston.