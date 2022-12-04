Pele insists he is “full of energy”.

The three-time World Cup winner, 82, broke his silence after it was reported on Saturday (03.12.22) he had been put on end-of-life care in hospital as he battles colon cancer.

He said on social media: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

“I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

“Thank you so much for everything.”

Pele, who won the World Cup with Brazil from 1958 to 1970, signed off his message with a praying hands emoji.

He has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since September 2021 and has been said to no longer be responding to the treatment.

Pele was taken into hospital on Tuesday and Folha in Sao Paulo stated he will no longer be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

Pele’s latest hospital admission is said to have been due to general swelling and reported heart failure.

But an update from his daughter Kely reassured fans there was “no cause for alarm”.

The hospital said his condition was “stable”, with doctors adding Pele would remain in hospital for the coming days for treatment.

The latest Folha report states that his chemotherapy has now been suspended at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo but Pele continues to receive pain relief.

Pele last year underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in 2021 but this year was told the cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver.

In 2015, he had prostate surgery and had another urinary infection in 2019 and suffers with the long-term effects of a hip prosthesis while movement is difficult due to knee problems.

Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, but club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.