Chloe Fineman understands why Pete Davidson is so attractive to women.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, 34, told Page Six at the 2022 American Museum of Natural History Gala: “I’ve worked and chatted with him. I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year (on ‘Saturday Night Live’), going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.’”

Chloe added she has “friends who have dated” 29-year-old Pete who “report back nice things”.

Pete’s exes include Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian and he is said to be in the early stages of a romance with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Thursday’s gala (01.12.22), hosted by Jimmy Fallon, included celebrity guests such as Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and raised $2.5 million for the museum.

‘Saturday Night Live’ actor Mikey Day also told Page Six at the event Pete is “cool” and a “very smart dude.”

He added: “I don’t think people know how smart he is because he’s (always like), ‘Yo, what’s up? I live with my mom. I’m smoking weed.’

“But he’s a very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude. I love Pete. He’s the best.”