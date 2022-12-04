Chloe Fineman: ‘I get why Pete Davidson is so attractive to women’

Chloe Fineman understands why Pete Davidson is so attractive to women.

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, 34, told Page Six at the 2022 American Museum of Natural History Gala: “I’ve worked and chatted with him. I find him deeply charming. And I remember my first year (on ‘Saturday Night Live’), going to all my girlfriends and being like, ‘I get it.’”

Chloe added she has “friends who have dated” 29-year-old Pete who “report back nice things”.

Pete’s exes include Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian and he is said to be in the early stages of a romance with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Thursday’s gala (01.12.22), hosted by Jimmy Fallon, included celebrity guests such as Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and raised $2.5 million for the museum.

‘Saturday Night Live’ actor Mikey Day also told Page Six at the event Pete is “cool” and a “very smart dude.”

He added: “I don’t think people know how smart he is because he’s (always like), ‘Yo, what’s up? I live with my mom. I’m smoking weed.’

“But he’s a very intelligent, well-spoken, interesting dude. I love Pete. He’s the best.”

