Adam Sandler says his hip surgery made him feel old.

The ‘Billy Madison’ actor, 56, told Page Six it was “only painful” to talk about his feelings of mortality and the procedure “out loud”.

He joked at the 2022 Gotham Awards last week: “I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged, but then being unable to tie my own shoe didn’t feel rugged.”

Adam added his wife Jackie Sandler and their daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, took turns helping him tie his shoes while he was in recovery from the operation in September.

He said: “They were nice about it. I screamed a lot then calmed down and ate some food.”

Adam added he has no idea why he gets so much praise for his various on-screen characters, saying: “I just try to feel what I’m supposed to feel in a scene and go from there.

“I’ve always wanted to do everything. I’ve been lucky to have people write stuff for me that’s as cool as it gets and work with amazingly talented people that put the movies together.

“And the stuff I do with my friends means everything to us, too. I like to work hard.”

Adam accepted the Gotham Performer Tribute Award for his role in ‘Hustle’, and sad in a speech he said was written by his children: “It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year,’ which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”