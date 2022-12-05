Aaron Carter’s family wants his son to inherit his estate.

The late singer’s mum Jane Carter told TMZ even though she has still to meet her 12-month-old grandson, Prince, she wants him to be the beneficiary of his dad’s assets as the family “doesn’t need the money”.

Jane added she wants to have a relationship with her grandson and Aaron’s on-off fiancée, Melanie Martin, who currently has custody of the child.

After Aaron was found dead in the bathtub of his California home aged 34 on November 5, his mum asked her daughter Angel, Aaron’s twin, to file a petition to serve as administrator of his estate, thought to be worth $500,000.

Melanie told Us Weekly last week about the financial arrangements: “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate.

“I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on... whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Aaron’s cause of death is yet to be determined, pending toxicology results.

But the singer, who battled addictions and mental health issues for years, was reportedly found with pills and cans of compressed air near him.

His Backstreet Boys singer brother Nick Carter, 42, has said it was “tough” to perform on stage the day after Aaron Carter was found dead.

He told Extra about the aftermath of his younger sibling’s death and how his bandmates supported him when he decided to sing in London hours after his passing.

Nick said: “It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. There’s the old saying, ‘The show must go on,’ that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect.

“I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

Nick was seen sobbing at the Backstreet Boys concert in November, when the group paid tribute to the late singer by playing ‘No Place’ as photos of the siblings played onscreen.

He had posted a tribute on Instagram before the gig, saying: “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”