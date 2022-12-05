Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “done” having children.

But the 38-year-old added that because actor Alec, 64, has not undergone a vasectomy she can’t guarantee they won’t add to their family of seven kids.

In a preview of a new interview with Extra that will be shown in full on Monday (05.12.22), she said about the prospect of having more children: “I would say that we're done, but I said we were done... and yeah, I would say hopefully we’re done.”

Miming a snipping action, she added: “But Alec still has to go and do his part. So if he does not do his part, sometimes things can happen.”

Hilaria and Alec share children Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, 21 months, and Ilaria, two months.

Another preview of Hilaria’s Extra interview showed her saying she and Alec are “not okay” following the ‘Rust’ killing.

She was seen tearing up as she told how no one could have imagined the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was fatally shot on the set of the film on October 21 last year after a prop gun loaded with live ammunition was accidentally discharged in Alec’s hands.

She said: “We can’t be okay. No one is okay. It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.”

When asked how the Baldwin family is coping following Halyna’s death, she added: “We’re not okay.”

Alec was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna’s family, which included her husband, Matthew, before both parties settled in October.

In November, Alec sued ‘Rust’ crew members and the armorer for negligence and for supplying a prop gun loaded with ammunition.

In July, Hilaria posted online pleading for less “darkness and negativity” and said it was “now more than ever” easier to “slander people” and “cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, ‘opinions’, or complete fabrications”.