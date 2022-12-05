Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment".

On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius.

In a typed out note, he wrote: "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?

"Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon."

Kanye then name-dropped former US president Barack Obama.

He continued: "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck.. Well let's not forget about Obama."

In the caption, the 45-year-old Yeezy founder referred to himself as the "future president" in a nod to his next bid for office and also brought up the on-going controversy surrounding designer label Balenciaga.

Kanye wrote: "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

Unbothered by Kanye's comments, Elon replied on Twitter: "I take that as a compliment."

The 'Good Morning' rapper later insisted he did not intend to insult Elon, before once again hinting that he has beef with Obama.

Sharing Elon's response on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: "It was meant as a compliment my friend Now Obama on the other hand."

Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - was banned from Twitter after posting swastikas on the micro-blogging platform, and Elon had said he wanted to "punch Kanye" for using the offensive Nazi symbol hours after praising Adolf Hitler in an interview.

Elon said on Twitter Space: "I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence."