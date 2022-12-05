Sarah Hyland's beloved dog Carl has died.

The 'Modern Family' star and her husband Wells Adams are mourning the loss of their pet Bloodhound - who was adopted back in 2014 - with the stars sharing the sad news of the death of their "gently giant" with fans in a series of posts on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself lying on a bed with Carl, Sarah added in a caption: "Our gentle giant Carl, You were our protector, our best hug giver, and the light of our lives. Thank you for being the greatest friend anyone could ask for. I’ll love you forever. You’ll always be my best big boy, dad’s best friend, and Boo’s first love. We’ll cuddle in our sleep."

Wells also added a picture of the pooch on his page and admitted he was cyring as he typed the poignant message, which read: "Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven.

"Carl, you were such a good guy. A true gentle giant. You were sweet, noisy, protective, and slobbery, and boy did you give the best hugs! You were the best boy I’ve ever known. I hope you thought I was a good dad."

Wells went on to add: "We’ve been through so much and I there’s no way I would be here without you. Carlos the blooder, know that mom, dad, and boo love you forever. I hope you visit me all the time in my dreams to play tug of war. My jogs will never be the same but I’ll make sure to stop by the trees where the squirrels are in case you’re still running with me. You’ll always be my big ole hounder. I love you."

Wells adopted Carl back in 2014 and the reality star admitted he was overwhelmed by the dog's love for his partner Sarah after they got together.

Replying to Sarah's message on Instagram about Carl's death, Wells replied: "He loved you most. And that made me happy."

Sarah and Wells married over the summer