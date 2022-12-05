Kanye West has allegedly "fired" Milo Yiannopoulos from his 2024 presidential campaign.

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer has claimed that after the rapper praised Adolf Hilter and said he loved Nazis during an interview with Alex Jones last week, he and Milo came to a "mutual" decision that he should no longer be a part of the 'Praise God' star's bid to become President of the United States.

The journalist tweeted: “Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from the Ye / Kanye entourage after a series of disastrous media appearances that saw the candidate praising Hitler. Milo says in an email that there was a ‘mutual conclusion that I should step away."

Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye - enlisted the services of the controversial far-right figure to help with his campaign just recently.

In a video circulating on Twitter last month, Kanye said: “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign."

He was then asked: “Is that an announcement?”

Milo laughed and replied: “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.”

The cameraman then asked the 45-year-old rapper if he is "running" for president.

Kanye confirmed: “Yes. It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.”

The 'Stronger' hitmaker ran for office in 2020 but conceded his run after winning just 50,000 votes and failing to make the ballot in several states.

Meanwhile, Kanye's friend Akon recently speculated that his pal's recent shocking antics - including a string of anti-Semitic remarks and the wearing of a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week - were all part of a bid to win over voters that would otherwise back Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.

Akon said: “I think Kanye is smarter than y’all think. This the brilliant side of him. What is his next plan? To run for office, right. I’m just sayin’! From our knowledge, his next plan is to run for office, right? Who was his main endorser? Trump.

“In order for Kanye to have a shot, he needs to have a piece of that base. This is how he’s getting it. And he knows this!”

The 49-year-old singer acknowledged Kanye has angered the Black community with his recent antics but thinks they are forgiving people and will ultimately support him.

He added: "He knows he’s gonna make a lotta Black people angry. But, guess what? We’re forgiving people. We are. He knows that, too.”