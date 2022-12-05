Joss Stone is considering adoption in the future.

The 35-year-old singer gave birth to her second child - a son named Shackleton - with her partner Cody DaLuz in October and she underwent an underwent an emergency caesarean after experiencing complications with doctors later telling her she will be unable to give birth "naturally" if she wants another child.

She told Hello! magazine: "I definitely want to have more children. The doctor has said I can have another one but I definitely can't give birth naturally because my uterus split."

Joss went on to suggest the couple could consider adoption in the future because Cody was adopted so they are both keen on giving a child a loving home.

She added: "I've always wanted to adopt and Cody was adopted so he wants to adopt, too. We'll see but I'd like as many kids as I can."

The couple - who are also parents to 21-month-old daughter Violet - currently live in Nashville, Tennessee but they are now planning to move back to Joss' native UK to raise their kids in her home county of Devon.

The 'Right To Be Wrong' star added of their big move: "I think we'll come home at the end of next year because I need to sort out Violet's schooling. My mum is like 'You've got to get on with it'.

"In my dreams I want us to settle in Devon near family and make some roots. I had a lovely upbringing there and I'd like to give that to Violet and Shack; somewhere they can learn to ride horses, grow vegetables and climb trees."