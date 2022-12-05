Keanu Reeves claims that 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is "the hardest movie" that he has made.

The 58-year-old actor is reprising his role as the assassin and explained that it is one of the most demanding projects of his movie career.

Speaking at the CCXP convention in Brazil, Keanu said: "'John Wick 4' is the hardest movie I've ever made.

"In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made. But that's what makes it good."

Keanu confirmed that John Wick will be a target for several characters in the new film and suggested that audiences can expect thrilling action sequences.

'The Matrix' star said: "There's a lot of people that are coming after (Wick), and there (are) a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun in the action."

Reeves teased an action sequence that will revolve around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and branded it as "a fight scene in traffic".

Keanu added: "The table is the world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there (are) a lot of people coming after John Wick.

"But really, for the 'John Wick' films, it's really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?"

The film's director Chad Stahelski says it will be the longest installment so far in the franchise and says it was always part of the planning to make the film longer.

He said: "I mean, we wrote a longer movie. We wrote a bigger movie. We wrote a longer script. We wrote at least a third more scenes than the last one. We expect it to be more. We've always expected it to be more.

"And I think the test, or at least what we're judging ourselves by, is that worth it with how we executed what we want it to be more or not? And I think the answer's yes."