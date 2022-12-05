Kate Hudson believes beauty treatments are no substitute for healthy living.

The 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress insisted there are no secrets as to why she looks great on the red carpet but attributes her glow to being a "very healthy person" who eats well and exercises regularly.

She told PureWow: "The thing is, I’m a very healthy person. You can do anything you want in the world, and it’s not gonna change being active and eating right and supplementing correctly. That is where it all starts.

“When people start to change the way that they eat, and how they…move their body, you see a huge difference in your skin elasticity, period. There’s no laser that’s gonna help you with that.”

The 43-year-old actress admitted the lesson beauty comes from within has long been instilled in her by her own mother, Goldie Hawn.

She said: “My mom is all about health and sleep...and she was always about food and supplementing properly.

"I feel like my mom’s the OG in that way, she was drinking all these tinctures and green juice before anyone was talking about it.

“Our beauty comes from how we feel, and how we’re able to manage our stress."

While Kate hasn't tried laser treatment or Morpheus skin-tightening procedures, she won't rule them out completely, but is cautious about the way she talks about such things.

She said: “I haven’t really gotten into any invasive things yet.

“I’m sure at some point I will discover how painful these things are, but not yet.

“My thing about the whole, kind of obsession with…people getting Botox and filler and whatever…is the way that we talk about it. My hope is that young girls don’t want to change what they’ve been given, [and know] how beautiful they are, just as they are.”