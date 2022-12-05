Google has opened its first UK research and development centre dedicated to making technology to help those with disabilities.

The tech giant has joined forces with The Royal National Institute of Blind People, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and disability charity Everyone Can on the site in London.

Christopher Patnoe, from Google's inclusion team, said: "When people have equitable access to information and opportunity, everyone wins - but we know people's needs are constantly changing, throughout their lives or even their day.

"We know we have more to do."

Google has also worked with those who struggle with a speech impediment on the new app Project Relate, in beta in the UK.

It works by transcribing speech to text in real time.

Yvonne Johnson, 55, was one of those who got to work with Google on the tool, and it's been life-changing.

She is quoted by the BBC as saying: "I feel better understood - not just by unfamiliar listeners but also my husband - it's the difference between a meaningful conversation and someone just nodding."