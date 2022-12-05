New Zealand's government looks set to make firms like Google and Meta pay local media outlets for their news content to appear on their feeds.

Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson announced at the weekend that the country is planning to follow in the footsteps of Australia and Canada where similar laws were passed to support local outlets.

He said: "New Zealand news media, particularly small regional and community newspapers, are struggling to remain financially viable as more advertising moves online.

"It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it."

According to reports, it's highly likely to be passed.