New Zealand proposes new law to make Google and Meta pay local news outlets for content

Published
2022/12/05 12:00 (GMT)

New Zealand's government looks set to make firms like Google and Meta pay local media outlets for their news content to appear on their feeds.

Minister of Broadcasting Willie Jackson announced at the weekend that the country is planning to follow in the footsteps of Australia and Canada where similar laws were passed to support local outlets.

He said: "New Zealand news media, particularly small regional and community newspapers, are struggling to remain financially viable as more advertising moves online.

"It is critical that those benefiting from their news content actually pay for it."

According to reports, it's highly likely to be passed.

© BANG Media International

williejackson

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Google opens UK's first centre for developing tech for the disabled
Hayley Atwell casts doubt on Marvel return
Pele 'is not saying goodbye' as he is treated for lung infection
James Cameron thinks Kate Winslet was 'traumatised' by Titanic

Recommended