Matt Goss is keen to wed his girlfriend Chantal Brown after giving up his life in Las Vegas for her.

The Bros star lived in Sin City for a decade while he performed a residency there but he moved back to his hometown of London this summer to be closer to jewellery designer Chantal - who he has been dating since 2021.

He has now revealed he's happily settled down with her, telling UK newspaper The Sun: "It’s wonderful. We get to build a life and go to the movies and find our local restaurants and watch the England [football] games. It’s a beautiful thing. I feel very fortunate to be able to have love back in my life.”

When asked about the prospect of walking down the aisle for the first time, Matt replied: "Of course. What’s the point if you don’t see it going all the way? That’s the plan. I’m a romantic."

The 54-year-old singer has never been married while Chantal was previously wed to actor Paul Nicholls from 2008 until 2015.

He previously revealed his relationships have improved since he learned to "set boundaries".

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, he explained: " I've learnt to set boundaries. If there's an argument, for example, I'll let the argument be. I will not always be the one who will call back or try to find an immediate resolution."

He also previously revealed how his last relationship came to an end following a disagreement over social media.

Speaking to The Sun, he explained: "My last girlfriend just wanted to be on social media all the time and that’s just not how I want to live. "I said, ‘We either have a life together where we hold hands, go out and have dinner as girlfriend or boyfriend or you post our life online’. I realised a social media life wasn’t going to work for me."