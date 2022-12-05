Margot Robbie thought she might "slip under the radar" in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Martin Scorsese-directed movie, but Margot never expected that the film would change her life.

The Hollywood star shared: "I know this sounds silly now, knowing how big the movie became, but at the time I was like, 'No one's going to notice me in this film. It doesn't matter what I do in this film because they're gonna focus on Leo and I'll slip under the radar.'"

Margot was just 17 when she starred in the Australian soap 'Neighbours'.

The blonde beauty admits that it was a great learning experience for her, especially as she never had any formal acting training.

Margot - who played Donna Freedman on the show - told the Sunday Express newspaper's Sunday Magazine: "I attribute so much of who and what I am to being on 'Neighbours'.

"I didn't go to film school or drama school - I wish that I had - but I learnt on the job. I did three years, some of the greatest years of my life. It was like they were my university years and my last day on 'Neighbours' was like graduating."

Margot learnt a lot about life and about acting during her time on the soap.

The actress moved to Melbourne to appear on the show and, at the time, she didn't have any friends in the city.

She shared: "Everyone on that show I was really close with, and not just because I spent that amount of time with them, but because I was 17 when I started living in Melbourne.

"To me, that was the big smoke. I didn't know anyone."