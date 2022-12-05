Lewis Capaldi has moaned the house that Ed Sheeran advised him to buy is a “money pit”.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer snapped up the £1.6 million Scottish farmhouse on the outskirts of Glasgow on the advice of his pop pal Ed Sheeran back in 2020, after deciding to move out of his parents' home during the COVID-19 lockdown. However since moving into the five-bedroom mansion, located 30 miles away from his mum and dad’s home in West Lothian, it’s had to undergo major renovations after being branded a “hell hole”.

Capaldi, 26, was confined to a flat whilst the place underwent a makeover after he deemed it inhabitable as he hated the décor and the smell of “fags and dogs”.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "I bought a house. It was sent to me by Ed Sheeran. He sent me... He didn't send me a house, but he… he sent me the link to it. We became quite close over lockdown, I was asking a lot of questions about second records and blah blah blah, picking his brain a lot. And then I was talking about buying a house and I was like, ‘Oh, I'm going to move into this place. I'm looking for places around Glasgow.'

"And then he sent me a link, and I was, ‘Oh, this place looks amazing.’ I went and looked at it... and I was like, ‘This is great.’ I didn't maybe look around enough, I didn't smell it. Yeah, I got very excited. And I'm here to tell you, the house is a f****** s***hole. Yeah, it's a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”

Earlier this year, the ‘Forget Me’ singer was given the green light to convert old stables into a gym and build an extension which will include a swimming pool, spa, sauna, media room and home cinema.