Adele likes to snack on chocolate when she is backstage at her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency.

The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer – who cancelled the original dates of her concerts earlier this year – is currently in the middle of her run of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City.

The Londoner may have moved to Los Angeles with her 10-year-old son Angelo in 2016, but she has not developed a taste for American candy and instead opted for a Cadbury Fruit and Nut bar from Britain.

Adele posted the image of her holding the sweet treat to her official Twitter account along with new photos of her performing on stage in Las Vegas.

Adele previously revealed she has a very sweet tooth and can't resist candy and chocolate.

In an interview with Vogue, she said: "I do really like sweets, actually. I do love a Terry’s Chocolate Orange, I can wolf one of those down."

The 'Someone Like You' hitmaker - who lost 100 pounds in two years - also has a big appetite for McDonald's burgers and confessed she eats from the fast food restaurant at least once a week.

She shared: "My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal would be McChicken nuggets with a Big Mac and then fries. That’s my three course. I eat it at least once a week.”

Adele, 34, also likes to put Heinz tomato ketchup on most of her meals so she carries sachets of the sauce everywhere she goes so she is never without the condiment.

She spilled: "I carry little sachets of Heinz ketchup everywhere with me. A bit like Beyoncé has hot sauce in her bag, I have Heinz ketchup.”

The Grammy winner wrapped up her sixth Vegas show on Saturday (03.12.22) and she will continue to perform each Friday and Saturday up until Christmas before taking a break for the festive period.

Adele will then carry on with her residency from the New Year until March 2023.