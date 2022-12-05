Stephen Fry was a "screwed-up child".

The 65-year-old actor has recalled feeling "lost and adrift" during his childhood, and he even attempted to take his own life at the age of 17.

He shared: "I was a disruptive, deeply difficult, screwed-up child."

Stephen still remembers feeling like a social outsider during his younger years.

He explained: "Socially, I never fitted in, and felt fitted in, because I was bad at all the things that were valued as a child."

The actor was a "very disruptive" personality between the ages of seven and 13, and Stephen's parents eventually turned to professional help in a bid to resolve the issue.

He said: "My parents took me to a psychiatrist when I was 14. A very grand Harley Street office.

"Apparently the things I did and the way I behaved were typical of people from unsettled families. He prescribed me something."

Stephen's troubles came to a head when he was 17, when attempted to take his own life.

During an appearance on 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast, he said: "Really what I first wanted to do was to take my life."

However, Stephen eventually turned his life around when he started to focus on his education.

The 'Blackadder' star admitted that studying at Cambridge University was a transformative experience for him.

He explained: "The best I could do after a disastrous childhood, I decided, was now concentrate on getting into Cambridge.

"That changed everything … I want to please people. And if I don't please them, I get upset. I've done it wrong."

Stephen was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 37. But he's turned to music in a bid to protect his mental health.

The actor added: "Beethoven is a perfect example of someone who brings that colour back to you quicker than almost anything else, and it’s a sign."