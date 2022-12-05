Keke Palmer struggles with her work-life balance.

The 29-year-old actress - who recently announced that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson - has confessed that she struggles to strike a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.

Keke shared: "You're always trying to figure out how to maintain it. It's not easy and I would not ever say or give the impression that it is because it's not. So, I'm always working to make sure that I'm checking in with myself as much as I can."

The actress has a series of "checks and balances" in place to help her to find that balance.

Speaking to E! News, Keke added: "I'm definitely highly fulfilled from what I do.

"For me, performing is an act of service and I feel good in that space. I feel good in the service of others."

Keke announced her pregnancy during a recent appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The actress "set the record straight" on speculation that she's expecting her first child with Darius by ripping open her jacket to show off her baby bump.

During her opening monologue, Keke said: "There's some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight - I am!

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumours about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? ... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."