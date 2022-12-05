Bella Thorne had a crush on 'The Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder when she was a teenager.

The former Disney Channel star used to love watching Ian, 43, on the supernatural TV series and she also was a fan of the very "hot" Alexander Skarsgard in 'True Blood', in which he played Eric Northman.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine for the 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature, she confessed: "My celebrity crush when I was little was Ian Somerhalder. I liked 'Vampire Diaries'. I also liked True Blood's Eric Northman - he is so hot!"

Another actor who makes Bella swoon is former Christian Bale, who played Batman three times in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

She added: "I was also pretty damn star-struck when I met Christian Bale."

When it comes to actresses she admires, Bella has nothing but good things to say about 'Molly's Game' star Jessica Chastain, whom she was grateful to get some words of wisdom from.

She said: "The best advice I've ever received was from Jessica Chastain. She's amazing. She helped me so much on a movie that we worked on together, and she shared so many great things about herself and about life."

'The Babysitter' star has spilled on her celebrity crushes, and she also spilled on the most famous people who are in her phone contacts.

Bella, 25, can count new Twitter owner Elon Musk and 'Morbius' actor Jared Leto amongst her phone friends.

She said: "The most famous people in my phone contacts are Elon Musk, Megan Thee Stallion and Jared Leto."