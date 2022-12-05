Cara Delevingne says she had no concept of the term “queer” growing up.

The supermodel, 30, who has said she now considers herself a “queer kid”, added instead of being aware of the meaning of the term, which refers to people who are not heterosexual or cisgender, she instead

internalised negative and homophobic messages surrounding about the LGBTQ+ community.

She made the admissions on her new BBC series, ‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’, in which she also shared her belief men lack the right “tools” to sexually satisfy women.

Cara recently admitted making her new documentary changed her life after she was left suicidal over her sexuality.

She told the Daily Mirror: “It has very much changed my life. Now I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I feel really, really proud of what we created.”

She added about struggling with her sexual identity: “I couldn’t talk to anyone about it. I had a lot of internalised homophobia and shame. I thought that I was abnormal.

“I thought about ending my life, like I had multiple times, and I’m so glad I didn’t because if I can help any other kid that means the world to me. It means the world to that little queer kid I was. Or I am.”

Cara, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, said she was on a “very personal journey” into her sexuality during her new six-part BBC series.

Talking about her sexuality in episode two, titled ‘Out and Proud?’, she says: “I’m on a very personal journey into my own sexuality. You may or may not know I have had relationships with both men and women.

“But I still struggle with being open – really open – about just how much I love women.

“I grew up with a lot of shame is thinking, this isn’t normal, this isn’t human.

“Sexuality is a spectrum and mine wavers, but I’m probably, definitely more on the side of women. I like having sex with men, I just don’t date them. I might though, you never know.”

Cara also says in the fourth episode of her show she is a “she right now”, but “I also like dressing up as a man and being a ‘he’”.

She added: “You don’t have to put so much pressure on yourself about what you are, who you are. Whether it’s masculine and feminine – it’s just who I am.”