Kim Kardashian reportedly insisted Kanye West pay child support to show he is “serious about co-parenting”.

The Sun reported on Monday (05.12.22) that despite being a multi-millionaire, Kim – who shares children North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye – felt it was important for the 45-year-old rapper to make the financial gesture.

A source told the publication: “Kim wanted Kanye to pay an amount that showed she was serious about them co-parenting and that he would notice coming out of his bank account every month.

“It’s the only thing she can control about their relationship right now.

“She doesn’t need the money, so she’s going to put it aside for the kids. Same with Kanye’s bachelor pad next door to her house – she doesn’t need it, but she doesn’t want him living there.”

Kim, 42, and Kanye last month reached a divorce settlement and it was revealed the singer would pay $200,000 a month towards the upkeep of their four children, of whom they have joint custody.

Documents obtained by TMZ said they will have equal access to the kids, but sources told the outlet Kim will have them most of the time.

Sources have also claimed Kanye is responsible for 50 percent of his children’s’ educational expenses and half their security costs.

The settlement also saw Kim get the $4.5 million house Kanye bought next door to her.