Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been targeted by a potential stalker.

The ‘Breakaway’ singer’s security is said to have filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department after a man repeatedly dropped off items at her $5.4 million mansion in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles.

TMZ reported on Monday (05.12.22) the 40-year-old informed police after receiving several unwanted gifts from an unknown male.

The outlet added he left “cards, plants and other random items” on her porch, but is still to make “face-to-face” contact with Kelly.

A source also told the site the LAPD’s Threat Management Unit, which handles harassment or stalking cases, is investigating the report.

Kelly’s team is said to have given the unit surveillance footage of a man “dropping stuff off” on her porch so they can “identify him for a background check”, “assess potential threats” and decide whether an arrest is in order.

Kelly bought her home in June after finalising her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock, 45, in March following two years of negotiations over their split.

The mum-of-two, who shares children River, eight, and Remington, six, with her ex, told Today in August she had worked so much since the age of 16 she hadn’t had a free summer in decades and buying her new home gave her and her family time to unite and breathe.

She said: “I don’t think it’s maybe common for a lot of working people – you don’t get summers off generally, like, unless you’re in high school.

“But, like, I just hadn’t, I hadn’t had a minute, like, and it’s obviously been a rough couple years.

“So it was really important for me to like shut down for a minute.”

She added with her new free time she “four-wheeled in the mountains” and started to enjoy her new property.

Kelly said it also helped with her split, adding: “And the kids were with me, and with their dad, and it was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, so we were both in Montana.

“So it was really, it felt kind of the first time, like, I think my kids felt a little more centred as well, so it was nice.”