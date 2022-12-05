The Pogues’ frontman Shane MacGowan is back in hospital.

His wife Victoria May Clarke took to Twitter on Monday (05.12.22) to reveal the Fairytale Of New York singer, 64, was admitted to hospital last Friday (02.12.22)

Alongside a picture of Shane smiling, she shared: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you (sic)”

The Irish singer, who has been in a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, has been in and out of hospital for medical care in recent years.

Many fans rushed to the comments to wish Shane a speedy recovery.

One user wrote: “Not at Christmas, the man is the sound of Christmas and the line "you're the measure of my dreams" are the words I dream a man will finally think of me one day. He sings to my soul, I hope he recovers swiftly and not too much discomfort.”

Another fan tweeted: “Sending lots of healing prayers and energy Shane’s way! Hope he gets better very quickly and out of the hospital right away!”

His wife told the Irish Mirror that Shane finds it “frustrating” and “wants to get out”.

She said: “I’m definitely hoping he gets out this week. He’s a bit frustrated, I think. He finds it very frustrating… he wants to get out.”

When asked if he was doing fine, she added: “I think he is, yeah. Please don’t get too worried. I’m sure he’ll be fine.”