Emma Corrin says their gender identity represents the “embrace of many different parts of myself”.

The actor, 26, famed for playing Princess Diana in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’, identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

They updated their pronouns on Instagram in July 2021 to she/they, before making them they/them on the platform a few months later.

Emma told The New York Times: “My identity and being non-binary is an embrace of many different parts of myself, the masculine and the feminine and everything in between.”

They added about the challenge of navigating their identity: “It’s hard to be discovering something in yourself at the same time you’re navigating an industry that demands a lot of you, in terms of knowing who you are.”

Emma, who most recently starred in new drama ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ alongside Jack O’Connell, last month told The Guardian they felt “weird and uncomfortable” with hearing strangers call them “she” at work.

They also told the Sunday Times: “I don’t know where my gender exploration is going to go and I don’t really want to think about it, I just know that I feel more comfortable in myself than I have in a long time.”

Emma last month became the latest artist to call for gender-neutral categories at award shows.

They said they “hope for a future” with gender-free honours and called for more non-binary, queer and trans people to have roles on screen, telling the BBC: “It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented. I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment.”