Brooklyn Beckham’s latest tattoo is his middle name ‘Joseph’.

The budding chef, 23, showed off his latest inking on Instagram on Sunday, opting to have it in fancy calligraphic handwriting.

But Brooklyn said earlier this year 70 of his now 101 tattoos are in honour of his new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, who he married on April 9.

They include the word “married” on the side of his hand, and he said the actress “always cries” when he surprises her with a new inking.

Brooklyn told USA Today: “I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not? It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo, I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

Brooklyn has also had his wedding vows inked onto his arm, reading: “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.

“Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

“I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola – today you become my partner, my other half – and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you.

“I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved.

“I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

His other tattoos in honour of Nicola include a design showing her mum’s rosary beads, and he has ‘Gina’ on his arm in tribute to Nicola’s late grandmother.