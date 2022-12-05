Nick Cannon is “mentally and spiritually broken” a year after the death of his son Zen.

The 42-year-old opened up on Instagram about the “painful” anniversary of the passing of the child, who he had with Alyssa Scott in June 2021 before the youngster lost his fight with brain cancer in December that year.

He said on the platform on Monday (05.12.22): “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred.

“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.

“I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart.

“I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

‘The Masked Singer’ host added: “Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally.”

Model Alyssa, 29, said on Instagram in October she is pregnant with her third baby, with Cannon confirming his paternity the following month.

Nick has added four other children to his brood this year – son Legendary, five months, who he had with Bre Tiesi, as well as daughter Onyx, two months, with Lanisha Cole, followed by son Rise, also two months, with Brittany Bell and daughter Beautiful, three weeks, with Abby De La Rosa.

He is also dad to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful, two, also with Brittany, and 17-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby.

But he hinted he could have more kids, as when asked last month by Billboard if he has plans to add to his family he replied he had “no idea.”

The actor added: “I don’t know, man, I think I’m good right now.”