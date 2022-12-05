Cardi B has boasted she was paid $1 million to perform at an “elite bankers’ event”.

The Grammy winner made the brag while hitting back at a Twitter troll who accused her of “performing in someone’s backyard” during Miami Art Basel on Friday. (02.12.22)

Showing off a massive paycheque from WP Touring Inc, Cardi B said in a now-deleted tweet, reported on Monday (05.12.22) by Mail Online: “I got 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers’ event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.

“Think about that when you type about this Grammy winner.”

Cardi, 30, born Belcalis Almánzar, was paid upfront on November 3 for the gig for Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card members at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach, according to Mail Online.

She previously bragged about being paid more than $1 million per show for her debut US tour in 2019: “Mind you it was only 7 shows... Let’s not talk about numbers.'

She last month said she felt “so hopeless” trying comforting her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff.

The singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in November at a bowling alley in Houston.

She said: “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy.

“I feel like if I talk about – the Internet’s so desensitised – how we really feel, what motherf****** really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’

“We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.”

She added she has seen Offset “randomly cry” before she tries to “distract his mind” from grief.

The suspect in Takeoff’s shooting, an unemployed DJ named Patrick Xavier Clark, has been arrested by the Houston Police Department and charged with the murder of the rapper.