Michael Bublé has had another tattoo to honour his latest child.

The 47-year-old singer got the name of his fourth baby, daughter Cielo, inked on his arm above the names of his other three kids with wife Luisana Lopilato.

Talking about the experience on Instagram at the weekend, he said in a video: “Hey everybody I thought I’d take you on a little tattoo journey. It’s time to get the fourth child tattooed on the wrist here at ‘Tabua Tattoo Company’.”

A tattoo artist was seen trying to convince Michael to get something bigger such as a “monkey king” or “demon”, but the crooner says he wanted to stick with “the name of my little girl, my daughter”.

He joked about the pain of getting an inking before showing off the finished work: “What if we just end (the tattoo)? What if we just call her C? Let me just call my wife and see if C is a good name, not Cielo.”

The Grammy-winner and his actress wife, 35, had Cielo in August, and share daughter Vida, four, as well as sons Noah, nine, and Elias, six.

They said on social media about Cielo’s arrival: “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3.8 kg!!! Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”