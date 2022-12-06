Boris Becker will reportedly return to his native Germany in time for Christmas.

The jailed tennis champion is set to be deported next week after serving less than eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence for a £2.5 million bankruptcy fraud.

It was reported on Monday (05.12.22) by the Daily Mirror the 54-year-old has been approved for a fast-track scheme that sends foreigners who commit crimes in the UK back to their home countries in a bid to free up resources in British prisons.

Boris, who was sentenced in April after he hid £2.5 milion of assets while declared bankrupt has spent nearly two months at HMP Huntercombe, Oxfordshire.

The Mirror reported his move to Germany will mean he will not finish the rest of his prison sentence.

But it is believed the three-time Wimbledon winner will not be able to return to Britain until the remaining length of his sentence has ended.

Boris’ former spokesman last month said: “We are pleased for Boris that he may qualify for an early release and be able to travel to Germany, albeit England has been his home for many, many years. I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to be reunited for Christmas.”

More than 1,100 criminals were deported under the Early Removal Scheme from 2020 to 2021, with up to 135 days cut from sentences if offenders agree to go home.

Boris was found guilty after transferring around £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged spouse Lilly Becker.

He also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, and hid a bank loan of almost £700,000, worth £1.1 million with interest, while also concealing tens of thousands of shares in a technology firm, which were valued at £66,000.