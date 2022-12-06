Khloé Kardashian says “you can’t make someone love you” by giving them more of yourself.

The 38-year-old reality star posted the cryptic relationship advice online on Saturday, (03.12.22) which was reported by Mail Online on Monday (05.12.22) after the message was deleted.

Khloé said: “Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they don’t already appreciate.”

The advice comes after her and Tristan Thompson’s relationship ended in December 2021, after the Daily Mail reported he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Khloé, who shares daughter True, four, as well as a newborn son with Tristan, 38, has also posted words of wisdom on her Instagram, including: “Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that” and “Really proud of the way I been bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

Khloé and Tristan’s baby boy was conceived last year via surrogate, with the NBA star getting Maralee pregnant in March that year before he was apparently informed of her pregnancy as early as July 2021.

An embryo transfer was completed in November 2021, a week before DailyMail.com revealed Tristan was expecting a child with Maralee.

Tristan, who also shares son Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig, apologised to Khloé and confirmed the paternity of Maralee’s child after undergoing a DNA test.

Yet the couple reunited until their split in February 2019 after Tristan was seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé also then got back together with the athlete during the Covid pandemic, but they have since broken up, with the reality star revealing she rejected a proposal made by Tristan in 2020.