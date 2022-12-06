Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief cancer battle.

The ‘Cheers’ actress’ children True, 30, and Lily, 28, announced her passing on social media on Monday. (05.12.22)

They said she was “surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength” at the end of her life, “leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead”.

Her family added: “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Kirstie’s loved ones also paid tribute to her “zest and passion for life” as well as her passion for her “children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did”.

The statement ended: “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Kirstie’s close friend John Travolta, 68, who starred with her on the ‘Look Who's Talking’ films, led celebrity tributes to the actress after

He said on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie’s first television appearances were as a game show contestant on ‘The Match Game’ in 1979 but her breakout role came in 1987 when she was cast as Rebecca Howe on NBC’s long-running ‘Cheers’ series.

Along with the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ series her film roles included ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’ ‘For Richer or Poorer’ and ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’.

The Emmy-winner also had her own sitcom, ‘Veronica's Closet’, from 1997 to 2000.

She became a member of the Church of Scientology in 1979 and in recent years was a controversial figure in Hollywood for saying she was a Donald Trump supporter.