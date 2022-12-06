Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account

2022/12/06 07:00 (GMT)

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account.

The 41-year-old star is no longer visible on the social media platform, which comes weeks after she quit the site after refusing to join her husband Sam Asghari on a live video to interact with fans.

When searching her name, her profile now reads "User not found" and no posts are visible.

This months after she posted a loving tribute to her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 31, on the platform despite previously blasting her sibling for not supporting her while she was under a conservatorship.

On her 41st birthday, Britney wrote: "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Britney also posted a loving message to her estranged sons Jayden and Sean Preston - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She said: "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."

And, Britney revealed that her husband Sam. 28, surprised her with a cake and sweetly sang 'Happy Birthday' to her.

She shared a video and wrote: "My husband surprised me !!! I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f****** smooth !!!! I love you !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari !!! (sic)"

In the clip, Sam was seen putting candles on a white birthday cake, while a pink cake could be seen in the background.

Last month, Britney also left Instagram after refusing to appear in Sam's live video on the site.

In the background of a stream, she was heard saying: "I don't wanna jump in, I have nothing to say. I don't wanna talk to them right now."

