Hilaria Baldwin "worries" about her husband Alec after the 'Rust' shooting.

The 38-year-old yoga instructor insisted no one can "imagine" how the 64-year-old actor is feeling after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died aged 42 when she was fatally shot on the set of the film on October 21 last year after a prop gun loaded with live ammunition was accidentally discharged in his hands.

She told Extra: "I worry about him... I mean, can you imagine? Nobody can. There was so much confusion to understand what had happened...

"When you go through something hard, you know not every day is going to be the same. You have moments in the day that are very hard.

"Nights are hard. Nightmares are hard. So I'm just there, and I say, 'I'm here and I'm going to take care of you,' and I said that from the moment we realised what had happened."

Hilaria admitted "no one is okay" after the tragic incident.

She added: "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one is okay. It was, and is, a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined.

"I mean, the loss of her, Halyna. Her son, a little son, her family, her co-workers, the people who loved her, her fans. I mean, she was an incredible, incredible woman in so many different ways."

Alec was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Halyna’s family, which included her husband, Matthew, before both parties settled in October.

In November, the actor sued ‘Rust’ crew members and the armourer for negligence and supplying a prop gun loaded with ammunition.

The lawsuit said: “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.

“Though by no means comparable, Baldwin must live with the immense grief, and the resulting emotional, physical, and financial toll, caused by the fact that Cross-Defendants’ negligent conduct, assurances, and supervision put a loaded weapon in his hand and led him, Hutchins, and everyone else on set to believe that his directed use of the weapon was safe.”

In July, mum-of-seven Hilaria backed her husband by posting online pleading for less “darkness and negativity” and said it was “now more than ever” easier to “slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, ‘opinions’, or complete fabrications”.