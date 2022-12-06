Gabourey Sidibe secretly tied the knot with Brandon Frankel - in their kitchen.

The 'Precious' star broke the news that the pair married last March, shortly after their engagement, on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday (05.12.22).

The 39-year-old actress insisted she's not a fan of weddings, which is why they opted for the extremely low-key option.

She explained: "The thing about weddings is I don't like them.

"Here's an example of how much I don't like them - I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

She then revealed that she and Brandon got hitched "at the kitchen table".

Gabourey insisted: "I really don't like weddings."

After the interview aired, her spouse took to Instagram to gush over his "forever person".

He wrote alongside snaps of the pair sat at the kitchen table showing off their wedding bands and cupcakes with their initials iced on: "SURPRISE!

"I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan - we've been MARRIED since March '21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life.

"Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever."

The 'Empire' star met Brandon on the exclusive dating app Raya - and “couldn’t imagine” meeting someone like him.

She said: "I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked. Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner."

The ‘American Horror Story’ actress announced her engagement back in November 2020.

Gabourey said: "It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist."