Sony has "enough technology" to make humanoid robots as soon as it establishes their purpose.

The Japanese tech giant has everything in its arsenal to create the robots when "it becomes clear which usage is promising".

Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters: "In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising.

"The key is the development of application."

In September, Elon Musk presented his humanoid robot Optimus.

The Tesla Founder unveiled the creation being developed by his electric supercar company at the annual Tesla AI Day presentation, where it waved to the audience and then raised its knee.

The 50-year-old billionaire - who also tweeted an image of the robot - claimed it was currently a work in progress and would be available for purchase in a few years time for an estimated $20,000/£17,900.

According to company engineers, they intend to test the bots by using them in their car manufacturing factories.

At the event, people were treated to a video of Optimus carrying out tasks, such as watering plants, carrying boxes and lifting metal bars.

Elon urged the importance of his creation not going “down the Terminator path”.

He said: "We always want to be careful we don't go down the Terminator path."

In 2017, the SpaceX boss warned against opening the “Pandora’s Box” of “killer robots,” echoing concerns once expressed by Stephen Hawking, the late respected physicist, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Elon in another letter from 2015.

A letter to the United Nations co-authored by him and 116 other tech leaders - such as Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Google’s DeepMind - read: "Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend.

"These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.

"We do not have long to act. Once this Pandora's box is opened, it will be hard to close.”